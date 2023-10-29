in Latest, Video

Israel No Gaza Assault, Long War; Xi Biden Agree Summit; Avdeyevka Crisis, Zelensky Zaluzhny Arguing

Alexander Mercouris

JanetC
JanetC
October 29, 2023

Oh my God — Alexander is seriously comparing Netanyahu’s claims of ethnically cleansing Gaza with Putin’s aims of demilitarizing Ukraine! Alexander has really gone off the rails and is proving that his analysis of the Israel-Palestine war simply cannot be trusted. What a reprehensible statement! Putin has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and civilian infrastructure. Netanyahu, a true fascist, is doing everything he can to annihilate Palestinians and reduce Gaza to rubble. Starving the people, depriving them of water and medicine, bombing their hospitals — this is Netanyahu’s dirty work, and would NEVER be Putin’s tactics. Alexander,… Read more »

Magnar Husby
Magnar Husby
October 29, 2023

Why should they mention the problems of The Middle East and Eastern Europe? China tries to uphold diplomacy with Biden! Not about other problems than the mutual problems with USA. And there is still no meeting between Biden and Xi-Jinping! It depends totally on Biden if that meeting will come! The problems of Israel and Ukraine can not be solved by China!

Jdog
Jdog
October 29, 2023

I am very disappointed that the accurate depiction of how horrific the actions of Israel has been is not reflected in your reporting. What Israel is doing is both a war crime and and a crime against humanity. Israel deserves to be punished severely for its actions, and individuals need to stand trial for their crimes. To cheapen civilian lives based on race or religion is repugnant, and the Duran needs to take a harder line on these crimes.

