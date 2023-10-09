The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Israel long war. Saudi-US deal in jeopardy. Breaking BRICS+. $100B to Ukraine, one-and-done. U/1
Topic 1111
“This is our 9/11”. Both false flags staged by Jews. Notice they mostly killed some european Goyim on techno party. Not Jews.
Don’t badmouth the Jews.
You probably worship one.
They killed him for deviating from their religion of hate.
The beauty of the cities from which you broadcast is a wonderful bonus to your insightful commentaries.
I lived in Europe for more than three years. Most of the time, I was in Spain; I did spend significant time in France and Germany.
Unfortunately I never got to Eastern Europe—nor Greece, Italy, or Yugoslavia. Thanks for the virtual trip, Alex.
When Maria Zakharova speaks, I listen.
Go back to the Balfour Declaration. Never should have been approved by America and Britain.