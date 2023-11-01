Israel Gaza Offensive, Biden Doubts, No Plan; Zelensky Zaluzhny Quarrel, Rus Tightens Grip Avdeyevka

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Netanyahu will go down in history as the most evil man ever. The deliberate targeting of children is unforgivable and both he and Israel will never be forgiven for their crimes.
Even Hitler never targeted children.
Alexander, you continue to insinuate that Hamas is responsible for all the civilian casualties in Israel when that simply is not the case.
The Israeli military is responsible for many of the civilian casualties, including hostage’s that were killed as Israel attacked the locations they were being held, with full knowledge they were there.
There were likely as many Israeli civilians killed by the Israeli military as Hamas.