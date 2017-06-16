BREAKING: ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi reportedly killed by Russian airstrike – Ministry of Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian aerospace forces’ strike that was conducted on May 28, allegedly killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi south of Raqqa, Syria.

Sputnik reports:

The Daesh leader may have been killed alongside other leaders of the extremist group and 330 terrorists in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry said its Su-34 strike aircraft and Su-35 multirole fighter attacked a so-called Daesh military council south of its stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria on May 28.

“According to information that is checked through various channels, IS [Daesh] leader Ibrahim Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed as a result of the strike, was also present at the meeting,” the ministry said in a statement.