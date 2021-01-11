IS THERE AN OPERATION TO TAKE OVER THE UNITED STATES? – Tipping Point Radio Show

source

Why are the left completely overreacting to Trump and Republicans at the moment? Why is Twitter, Facebook and Amazon banning all Republicans and trying to close down Parler? Doesn’t that breach anti-trust laws? Why does Nancy Pelosi want to impeach Trump AGAIN, when he only has 10 days left in office? Why are they all completely destroying their credibility as rational beings with this totalitarian behavior? Is this what we can expect from a Biden presidency?

There are lots of rumors on the internet that there is an operation underway to take over the USA and a counter operation to stop it? I am keeping an open mind because with the current censorship going on makes me think that anything could be true. I mean why go crazy trying to attack Trump and his supporters? See what you think

Steve McKay from the THE TIPPING POINT RADIO CHANNEL youtube

MILITARY INTELIGENCE HAS EXPOSED THE OPERATION TO TAKE OVER THE UNITED STATES GREAT INFORMATION on bitchute

10th January Update Current News Message from Andy…. Many apologies about the Berlin link in Simon’s earlier update, That was my mistake. I thought the article related to the power outage in Berlin earlier today. But that was an older article. Sorry about that everyone. My mista…

