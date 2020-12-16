Is the Internet a blessing or a curse for modern relationships?

For many, attempting to connect with prospective partners in offline situations can be stressful, surrounded as they are by many other singles similarly pursuing a love interest. These days, so many individuals gravitate towards the far more relaxing environment of online dating. Here they can take some time constructing a dating profile then engage with like-minded singles, developing a rapport from home. But is the convenience of using the Internet a blessing or a curse for relationships today?

A convenient method of connection

It seems that no so long ago, the typical method for singles to connect with prospective partners was by relying on bars and clubs. Weekends were all about congregating in venues known to be frequented by other singles. Or they might be introduced by mutual friends. Since the advent of the Internet, people now have access to a virtually unlimited pool of candidates for relationships, simply by tapping a few keys on laptops or smart devices. The moment anyone signs up to a dating site they can be connected with a treasure trove of potential talent. This streamlined connectivity is one of the main reasons cited by singles for signing up to these outlets.

Finding love based on compatibility

Going back to offline dating again, when any single was getting to know a love interest, they had no way of knowing that much about that person’s background or aspirations. With online dating, people can check out anyone’s hobbies or interests simply by browsing through their profiles. When you apply to join a dating site you will most likely be asked to complete forms where you describe your personality, as well as outlining the type of person you are interested in connecting with. Algorithms will ensure you have every chance of finding your ideal match.

Choice of outlets

The Internet now provides a vast range of websites for people who are interested in using this platform for embarking on relationships. Since they were first launched in the mid-90s, the range of titles has expanded dramatically. There are now sites and apps covering every type of dating interest, whether you are looking for casual encounters or long-lasting partnerships. You can refer to a review service that has already sifted through the hundreds and hundreds of possibilities and selected best dating sites in each selected niche to narrow these down for you.

24/7 communication

When you join an Internet dating platform, you will have access to your account at any time of day or night. You could quite readily be communicating with other site users from your smart device as your commute to work or study. You can also take advantage of the variety of methods for making contact, including video calling, emailing, texting, or phone calls.

Too many distractions

Like so many other things in life, there will always be negatives that need to be balanced with the positives. There can be instances where the Internet has put a strain on modern relationships. The prevalence of social media means there is always the temptation to be distracted by constant notifications when people are texting you, liking your Instagram posts, or dropping messages into one of your WhatsApp groups. This can be distracting for both parties if you are on an actual date.

Risky friend requests

The Internet has often been likened to Pandora’s Box. Social media outlets like Facebook may be excellent for developing an extensive friendship circle. However, there have been instances where ex-partners have got in touch by sending friend requests to try and rekindle friendships. This may start in all innocence, but the more messages are exchanged, the greater the possibility of dormant emotions rising to the surface once again.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report