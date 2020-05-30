Thousands of U.S. and Polish soldiers will participate in the drills in June, marking the first time since the coronavirus crisis began. American troops will assemble for a large-scale exercise in Europe.

At the same time, the Russian government decided to hold the military parade in Moscow in June.

The decision to hold these military activities is carrying on with the COVID pandemic. So here is the question – what is more important to show off military power or to save people’s lives?

