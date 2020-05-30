in Video

Is The COVID-19 That Dangerous?

Thousands of U.S. and Polish soldiers will participate in the drills in June, marking the first time since the coronavirus crisis began. American troops will assemble for a large-scale exercise in Europe.

At the same time, the Russian government decided to hold the military parade in Moscow in June.

The decision to hold these military activities is carrying on with the COVID pandemic. So here is the question – what is more important to show off military power or to save people’s lives?

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

33 Examples of Twitter’s Anti-Conservative Bias

New Study: Orthodox Church of Ukraine Divided Orthodoxy