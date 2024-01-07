Is Olaf Scholz on his way out as German Chancellor?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Germany has lost a bet it could not afford to lose. Without cheap energy, Germany will sink into deindustrialization and economic decline. Russia will never see Germany as anything but an enemy due to their actions in the past 2 years. Germany was counting on Russia to lose the war, and that was a fools bet…
Russia will never see Germany as anything but an enemy due to their actions in the past 2 years. That will probably depend on Russia’s awareness of Germany being a mere puppet of the USA and not having had an independent foreign policy since 1945. At least Putin and Lavrov are aware. The goal of NATO then, as it remains today, has been to keep the Americans in, the Russians out and the Germans down – a continuation of English foreign policy to spoil relations between Russia and Germany, which if I’m not mistaken were going so well until the… Read more »