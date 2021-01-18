in Latest, Video

Is Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s biological father?

1 Comment

source

Just in case they remove the YouTube video, here is an additional video on Rumble, since we are being censored.  Is Trudeau actually a communist?

Justin Trudeau could be Fidel Castro’s son

Justin Trudeau could be Fidel Castro’s son. Video comparison

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Justin TrudeaucommunismFidel Castro

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mijj
mijj
January 18, 2021

> “Is Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s biological father?”
> ” … Is Trudeau actually a communist?”

I guess the only sure way to tell if Trudeau is a communist is a DNA test. Does Trudeau have communist genes?

Last edited 2 hours ago by mijj
0
Reply

Robert Barnes (Trump’s Next Move? Social Media Purge, War On Liberty, What Can YOU Do?)

Give Me 7 Minutes and I’ll Prove Google and Government are One Entity! (And More) — Aug 15, 2016