Is China Turning away from the New World Order?

Has China, in recent years, drifted away from the very globalist institutions that once praised it? This is a very difficult question to answer, but an important one to say the least. Many western populists and anti-elitists have been extremely critical of the Chinese regime and have often linked it to the very same globalists they continue to bash. Is this an accurate description of China?

Before answering that question, it is important to remember that regardless of international affiliation, China is still a dangerous anti-Christian autocracy. In other words, China is still an enemy.

Many may be familiar with the interview in 2009 in which billionaire George Soros called for a new world order led by China. “I think this would be the time, because you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order – financial world order,” said Soros. “They are kind of reluctant members of the IMF. They play along, but they don’t make much of a contribution because its not their institution. Their share is not commeasurate – their voting rights are not commeasurate – to their weight. So I think you need a new world order that China has to be part of the process of creating it, and they have to buy in. They have to own it the same way as I said United States owns, the Washington consensus… the current order, and I think this would be a more stable one where you would have a coordinated policies.” In other words, Soros wanted a new world order in which China would replace the US as its leader. This would lead to a more “stable” world order.

Soros’ plan would make sense. In the light of growing opposition to the western-centered world order, the globalists could use China to implement a new world order seen as the liberator of evil western imperialism.

In recent years, however, Soros has been caught spitting a much different narrative about China. According to Yahoo News, Soros claimed in front of an audience on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos that “China is not the only authoritarian regime in the world but it is the wealthiest, strongest and technologically most advanced… This makes Xi Jinping the most dangerous opponent to open societies.” The term “open society” is often used by Soros to describe nations compliant with the globalist agenda.

If what Soros had said was genuine (which it very well may not be), China went from being the heir to the United States as the leader of the globalist world order to the Chinese president being “the most dangerous opponent to open societies.” What happened?

One theory is that the coronavirus pandemic has ruined China’s image across the world, making it impossible for it to be seen as the great liberator of western imperialism. The elites may have decided that a Chinese centered world order would be no more popular than the current order. This may have pushed China away, leading to Soros’ recent attack on the Chinese president.

Another theory is that China may simply have decided that it does not want to comply with the agenda of the globalists. The Chinese government may see itself as powerful enough to overcome the west and its elites. If this is the case, it may explain why Soros decided to attack the Chinese president personally, rather than go after China as a whole.

More evidence to suggest that the elites may have turned their backs on China comes from the recent revelations of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. The information pointing to the idea that the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab has been public for over a year since the publishing of this article. The elites have desperately tried to cover up this information, especially due to the fact there is evidence to suggest the American government along with Dr. Fauci also had a hand in creating Covid-19. Recently, however, it was CNN that broke the story of the investigation. The leaking of the Fauci emails soon followed, and were published by the media. These emails proved that Fauci believed it was possible the coronavirus did originate from a Chinese lab at the same time that he was calling anyone who believed this theory “crazy.” It seems that the American elites did not try very hard (if at all) to cover up these allegations. To confirm this even further, Facebook announced it will no longer censor posts that question the origins of Covid-19.

These efforts may be an attempt by the American elites to shift even more blame onto the Chinese government. If this is true, it would be safe to conclude that China has indeed broken with the new world order.

Despite this, it is important we do not jump to any strict conclusions. The evidence provided in this article is surely not enough to confirm one side or the other. There is a lot more evidence that was not contained in this article that can point to either side. Therefore, any comments providing further evidence would be greatly appreciated.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report