Iran Refuses To Hand Over Crash Data, Stoking Speculation Plane Was Accidentally Shot Down

The Boeing 737-800, which was delivered to UIA in 2016, was “in excellent condition” before its last flight from Tehran to Kiev…
Iran will reportedly refuse to hand over black box data from the Boeing 737 that crashed over Tehran last night to Boeing, stoking speculation that the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile.
Video of wreckage from the crash, which shows shattered bodies and debris spread over a wide area, has surfaced on social media.
As we reported overnight, the 737 800, which is very different from the 737 MAX and has an excellent safety track record, crashed over Tehran just minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people onboard.
Ukraine International Airlines said in a statement that the plane that crashed was in excellent condition, adding that it was “one of the best planes” in UIA’s fleet, and had undergone necessary maintenance just days before the crash, RT reports.
The Boeing 737-800, which was delivered to UIA in 2016, was “in excellent condition” before its last flight from Tehran to Kiev, Evgeny Dykhne, the company’s president, told reporters in Kiev, also describing the aircraft as “one of the best.”
Overnight, the rumor mill pointed to mechanical errors, which caused Boeing’s shares, already under pressure from the 737 MAX fallout, to slide.
UIA flight director Ihor Sosnovsky even ruled out pilot error as a potential cause of the crash, explaining that the ill-fated flight was manned by a “reinforced crew,” including Captain Volodymyr Yaponenko, Pilot Instructor Oleksiy Naumkin and First Officer Serhiy Khomenko.
All of this makes Iran’s rumored decision not to fork over the black box data more suspicious. Was the plane accidentally struck by an Iranian missile? The timing sure seems suspicious, given that the plane crashed over Iran during the same timeframe that the country was lobbing missiles at American bases in Iraq.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/iran-refuses-hand-over-crash-data-stoking-speculation-plane-was-accidentally-shot-down
I can absolutely understand the Iranian position + distrust, to the West + Ukraine on this occasion. As we all well remember what the US, NATO-Mafia, Ukrainian Putsch Regime the western Regimes + MSM have done on the MH17 downing case and how they literally pissed on the MH17 victims for vile political reasons.
THE MOSCOW TIMES: Russia Orders Mideast Safety Check After Iran Plane Crash, Missile Strikes Russian Prime Minister Medvedev has ordered the country’s foreign, transport and economy ministers “to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the Middle East, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman in light of recent events there.” Russia’s Prime Minister has ordered an inspection of flight and tourism safety in the Middle East following an Iranian missile strike in Iraq and a fatal plane crash in Tehran, Interfax reported Wednesday. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s order comes in response to a Ukrainian airliner crashing shortly after… Read more »
Why would Iran hand over the black boxes and crash data? Not as though those who would receive them could be trusted, as shown when the MH17 was taken out, in similar circumstances, possibly.
You can wait for it how the combined western Fake-News/Propaganda/Deep-State MSM will spin this in the most disgusting way and all sorts of corrupt western polit-clowns will parotting it w/o any facts just to ramp up the information/propaganda war against Iran Russia and probably China as well – Facts doesn’t matter and the victims of this tragedy neither, it will be revolting and ugly.
You could be right but it’s also possible that Iran doesn’t trust Boeing and ,in that, they’d be prudent. Seems you can’t trust any body aligned with the west as they’ve been compromised and think truth is whatever suits the west.
largely accurate, except you’ve got the relationship turned on its head. The West has been compromised and thinks “truth” is what suits corporations like Boeing.
Remember EgyptAir 990. Trump resorts to airline-crash terrorism, all 176 killed in Tehran following takeoff for Ukraine, no Americans aboard. The means exist. Dov Zakheim’s company developed it pre-9-11. I WOULDN’T TRUST U.S. WAR DEFENSE CONTRACTOR EITHER. Why do you suppose Trump said, It’s all good? He won the killing match and with the fig leaf of plausible deniability.
The timeline of missile launch and airplane failure makes this article redundant. Basic research/fact check. There were more than 5 hours between these events, making the main statement relating to the headline – that both incidents happened at the same time – false. Then there is the range of the missiles used, approx. 300km max range – that is max range, although not ideal range – that puts these missiles nowhere near the flight path of the unfortunate flight PS752. More hype. Another claim that defense missiles might be the culprit is also rather far fetched. That would be an… Read more »
Bs! Why would Iran hand over the black boxes to the terrorist Yanks or their allies to do what they have done to MH17? This is the Ukronazi terrorist regime, not a neutral third party.
The Iranians are more than capable of investigating this themselves.
How could any sane person blame the Iran gov. for not handing the black box etc.
Look what they did with the MH 17 downing with all the lies………