Investigation into Elaine Chao’s Close CCP Ties.

source

China Observer – Vision Times

SUBSCRIBE

US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, the husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, has suddenly surrendered in the election battle. On Dec. 15, he not only acknowledged Biden as president-elect, but also warned the Republican Party to not to oppose the congressional certification of the electoral votes, or there would be trouble.

In the early hours of Dec. 16 Trump tweeted that Trump’s allies were condemning McConnell for congratulating Biden. Trump stated that he won 75 million votes, a record for a sitting president, and said McConnell gave up too soon.

According to media reports, McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and her family have close ties to senior Chinese Communist Party officials, so it should come as no surprise that McConnell has turned away from Trump during the most heated period of the election.

Born in Taiwan, Elaine Chao speaks fluent Chinese and was the first U.S. federal government secretary of Chinese descent. On June 2, 2019, the New York Times published a long article revealing that Elaine Chao and her family’s shipping company, Foremost Group, have close ties to Beijing’s political and business communities. According to the report, Chao’s family ties to the Chinese Communist Party dates back decades. Elaine Chao’s father, Chao Xicheng, fled China before the CCP seized power in 1949, and at one point went to school with Jiang Zemin, the former General Secretary of the CCP. Chao’s family later invested in a CCP-owned maritime electronics equipment manufacturer. The company sold mainly to the Chinese Communist Party’s military and other departments, and had close ties to the Ministry of Electronics Industry, where Jiang Zemin was a minister at the time.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report