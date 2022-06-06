The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Interpol expressed concern about the massive provision of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine by Western partners. According to Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock, most of the provided weapons could fall into the hands of criminals in Europe and beyond. The illicit distribution of weapons will contribute to the growth of organized crime and the number of its victims. Juergen Stock noted that international crime already enjoys the fact that the attention of the world community is drawn to the situation in Ukraine, and no one pays attention to other problems.

Juergen Stock says Kyiv’s western allies have sent tons of military equipment to Ukraine as it struggles to counter Russian forces that have already seized swaths of territory in the country’s east and south. According to the US President, deliveries will continue, including missile weapons. Secretary General is concerned that tanks, MLRS, heavy machine guns and much more may fall into the hands of criminals, terrorists and extremists. He specifically notes that weapons for Ukraine will be moved by criminals across all continents.

To prevent an increase in the number of weapons in the hands of criminals, Juergen Stock proposed to organize a clear account of the weapons transferred to Ukraine and monitor their use. Apparently, he assumes that it is the Ukrainians who can become suppliers of weapons to criminal organizations that were intended to protect their country. However, keeping records of weapons in war is very difficult and almost unrealistic. It can be assumed that some arms suppliers to Ukraine have already come up with schemes according to which this country will become only a transit country for deadly cargo.

Juergen Stock is German by the way. It is Germany that is currently in no hurry to help Ukraine with the supply of weapons. This is explained by national security needs, but it may also be that Berlin is trying to protect Europe from uncontrolled flows of weapons that will make crime stronger, richer, provoke an increase in murders and robberies.Interpol Secretary General, in confirming his words about the danger of uncontrolled transfer of weapons to Kyiv, cited as an example that the conflict in Ukraine also provoked a surge in large-scale thefts of fertilizers and various types of fuel.

P.S. Darknet is already selling Javelins transferred to Ukraine. The price is 30,000 dollars. Place of sale Kyiv.

