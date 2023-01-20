International-News Summary

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Voltairenet.org is one of the few publishers of what my own researches during the past decade have consistently found to be entirely truthful international news; and, so, I present below some highlights selected by me (highlights from their highlights, from the news) in Voltairenet’s latest (January 20th) “International Newsletter,” which is sent to their email-list:

——

Click to access 20230120_voltaire_24_en_kis.pdf

“International Newsletter”

20 January 2023

Iranian-Saudi normalization could bring peace to the Middle East.

Israel is deploying all of its lobbyists in Washington to get the US to deliver weapons that will allow it to attack Iran. However, the US pretends not to hear. Iran nuclear negotiations have collapsed according to director of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdullahyan announced at a press conference in Beirut that Iranian-Saudi relations were about to resume with openings from their respective embassies. After the four secret Baghdad meetings, the process of normalizing Iranian-Saudi relations came to a halt in April 2022. An agreement has just been reached regarding Iranian pilgrims to Mecca. The US and Israel are doing their utmost to curb normalization that would hamper their hegemony over the region, while Russia and China are pushing for peace.

AMERICAS

Washington deprives the EU of Russian hydrocarbons but keeps importing them.

While Washington has banned its entire population and allies from purchasing Russian oil, it is massively importing it without violating its so-called anti-Russian “sanctions,” The Telegraph of India reports. India is buying 1.7 million barrels per day of Russian oil. This oil is refined by Nayara Energy and by Reliance Industries, then resold legally to the US which thus reconstitutes its strategic reserves. In practice, the US economic war therefore no longer affects Russia but exclusively its allies of the EU who are the only ones to be deprived of Russian hydrocarbons. This observation must be put into perspective with the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines depriving the EU of its main source of energy. …

Venezuela pursues rebellious proWestern politicians.

Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab has issued three international arrest warrants for opposition leaders Dinorah Figuera who has taken refuge in Spain and Marianela Fernandez and Auristela Vasquez who have both taken refuge in the US. The three women form the Office of a National Assembly recognized by several Western states which claims to be the only democratic representation of the country. However, if this assembly was elected in 2015, its mandate ended in 2020. The fact of not recognizing the elections that followed does not give it legitimacy. Westerners continue to support these rebel politicians while restoring trade with Venezuela.

EUROPE

… The French Left against the rich

Secretary general of Europe Écologie Les Verts (Greens) Marine Tondelier declared to the applause of excited activists at the meeting of the Nupes (Left) : “We claim that we no longer want billionaires in France. We want a France without billionaires”.

Belgium limits the investigation into the corruption of European bodies.

The Belgian public prosecutor’s office has reached a very favorable agreement with former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri. His ill-gotten assets will be confiscated from him but he will not go to prison and will only be on house arrest with an electronic bracelet. Belgium intends to conclude the corruption case in the European Parliament as quickly as possible by focusing on the Qatari and Moroccan network and above all by avoiding other extensions. …

Poland fears Russian victory in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned that Kyiv’s defeat in Soledar paves the way for a Russian victory not only in Donbass but over Ukraine. According to him, “The defeat of Ukraine could become a prelude to World War III”. Western Europeans see these statements as unnecessarily alarmist aimed only at putting pressure on them. But in Poland some politicians advocate a military intervention outside “article 5” of the NATO Treaty. The Polish army would come to the aid of the Ukrainian nationalists as the regime of Marshal Józef Piłsudski did in 1920. …

The EU and NATO plan to massively increase military spending.

Several NATO member states including the UK, Poland and the Baltic states are calling for the military spending target of 2% of GDP to be increased to 3%.

Republika Srpska does not think like the EU.

On the occasion of its national day the Republic of Srpska (part of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina) awarded its highest honor to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The EU immediately condemned this proRussian demonstration and declared that if Respublika Srpska persisted, it would close Bosnia and Herzegovina’s path to membership.

Censorship on the bombing of a civilian building in Dnipro

The Russian missile which hit a residential building in Dnepropetrovsk/Dnipro on January 14, killing 44 people, seriously injuring 75 others 4 – Voltaire, International Newsletter – N°24 – 20 January 2023 Foreign editions Voltaire, international news is now published in six languages : – Dutch, – English, – French, – Italian, – German, – Spanish. and destroying 236 apartments was shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s special adviser for strategic communications Oleksii Arestovich revealed this. Then he changed his mind and finally confirmed. He was immediately terminated. …

ALSO SEE THESE LINKS TO VOLTAIRENET ARTICLES:

https://www.voltairenet.org/article218655.html

“The crimes that Julian Assange revealed”

by Manlio Dinucci, 14 January 2023

Anthony Albanese’s Australia seems able to negotiate with Joe Biden’s United States for the release of Julian Assange. …

[This article starts by listing those U.S. Government crimes. Then:]

The father of Julian Assange, John Shipton, announces from Australia, in this interview by Berenice Galli, news which could be decisive on the fate of his son: “I feel that we will succeed and that Julian will be free. I feel it, I see it, I perceive it through the hundreds of contacts I have around the world”.

What is decisive – underlines John – is that “We have in Australia the Prime Minister, the Council of Ministers, the Labor Party in government, 60 members of Parliament who support Julian, as well as all the newspapers, the trade unions, the organizations non-governmental. As long as Julian is an Australian citizen, the Australian Government is the only one who can speak for Julian against the United States, because he is an Australian citizen. As a result this global movement has focused on Australia and the Australian Government has been admonishing the United States. According to Australian TV news, international news director John Lyons said he had heard from Cabinet sources that Julian would be released unconditionally within two months.”

John says he has no confidence in British justice, which subjected Julian Assange to “a show trial, political persecution”. He then recalls that “The circumstances have not improved since Professor Niels Melzer, the United Nations rapporteur on torture, presented in 2019 the exhaustive report of the visit he made to Julian in Belmarsh prison. with two medical specialists. In his statement he wrote that Julian was suffering from the effects of seven and a half years of psychological torture. ‘Julian is allowed a ten-minute international phone call and phone calls are granted to him according to a certain credit: during the Christmas period we used all that was allowed to him.’”

See this interview in its Italian original at:

https://www.byoblu.com/2023/01/13/assange-il-momento-decisivo-grandangolo-pangea/

…

https://www.voltairenet.org/article218579.html

“The ‘Master of the Globe’ brings us [Italians] his nuclear bombs” [illegally]

by Manlio Dinucci, 30 December 2022

When they were the sole hyperpower and the world revolved around them, the United States named their best transport planes the “Masters of the Globe”. They use them today to plant stockpiles of nuclear bombs all over the world, in violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. …

The deployment on our national territory of the new US nuclear bombs – weapons of first strike ( first strike ) with precision guidance and anti-bunker capabilities, which are equipped above all with the F-35 fighters, exposes Italy to the front line in the always most perilous confrontation between NATO and Russia. In doing so, Italy violates the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, ratified in 1975, which stipulates: “Each militarily non-nuclear state undertakes not to receive nuclear weapons from anyone, directly or indirectly”. The program ends with an interview with historian Franco Cardini about the silence of the Italian government and parliament [regarding this Treaty-violation].

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

