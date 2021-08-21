in Latest, Video

Intel Agencies throw Biden under the bus for Taliban debacle

Intel Agencies throw Biden under the bus for Taliban debacle
The Duran: Episode 1066

Intel community defends itself after US was caught out by speed of Taliban takeover

Intel community defends itself after US was caught out by speed of Taliban takeover

The speed at which the Taliban took over Afghanistan, despite claims from the Biden administration last week that the fall of Kabul wasn’t imminent, has led to accusations the events of the past 72 hours represent a catastrophic intelligence failure, on top of a military and political one.

The Duran

Nicki
Nicki
August 21, 2021
ryan richards
ryan richards
August 21, 2021

It’s fun riding a
Merry-Go-Round. Up and down we go, when it stops, nobody knows. Besides, papa is paying for it.

Dwight Clark
Dwight Clark
August 21, 2021

Leaky plumbing should be worrying about Snowden and what detrimentality that put in motion for this country, to the point of Texas going off on gab after snowstorm. President Biden is serving this countries vital interests. Taliban shown on news riding bumber cars with pistols, not package to transfer but brought to my attention as explanation for difficult performance at airport, evac. Ect. as it shifts awareness from supporting rationalities to disfunctionality. Now my problem is that Taliban look so affluent, sivening sp. of this countries strengths and recently taking over the country at will. Tigrovaya Balka- tiger Preserve is… Read more »

remo
remo
August 22, 2021

“purposely misleading’ >>YO ! PNAC 911. Here we are 20 years later and still unable to face the demolition of the towers leading to this moment : as false flag. Was an insider planned and enabled attack with multiple purpose and players inside USA and allied neocon entities. Taliban offered BinLaden to BUSH if they presented evidence against him. Those same intel/services you now describe as liars or incompetent, were busy then covering the explosive evidence in the DUST and freefall of WTC7 while building the casus belli LIES in those briefing rooms of deepstate.

