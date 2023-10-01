India; Justin Trudeau and diamonds

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
USA and NATO (EU) want the people of India to die for them in a conflict with China! Ther is nothing else in this than that!