Important News Not Reported in U.S.-and-Allied ‘News’-Media

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The United Nations seems indifferent to the Ukrainian attacks on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as the latter voted Saturday on whether it should join Russia, an Italian observer from an UN-recognized nonprofit said.

“Unfortunately, we see that the UN is asleep. Not only when it comes to Donbas but also to other countries in a similar situation. The UN has not been reacting,” Vito Grittani told reporters in Donetsk.

The International Diplomatic Observatory (ODI-VG), which has consultative status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council, is headed by Grittani, who said the Ukrainian troops shelled the DPR “despite them knowing that people are voting,”adding, “We will report about this in our home countries,” and Italian observers had received threats and “recommendations” not to head to the polls.

This was reported on September 24th, by Almayadeen News Channel, which I have found to be impartial in the past, and truly “independent” like it claims to be. Web-searches for those alleged quotations from Dr. Grittany showed them only at Web sites that are favorably inclined toward Russia, and none (according to those Web-searches) at ‘news’-media that are favorable toward the U.S. regime (such as almost all English-language ‘news’-media are).

Of course, if Almayadeen turns out to have been misrepresenting there, then Dr. Grittani will, presumably, state so. But, if he won’t contradict that report, then the statement that was attributed to him there will be highly significant, because it will indicate that the U.N. bureaucracy is refusing to condemn the shelling by Ukraine against civilians voting in Donetsk, and that the U.N. bureaucracy also is refusing to condemn that “Italian observers had received threats and ‘recommendations’ not to head to the polls [as observers].” Both of those facts would strongly support accusations that Russia and its allies have made in the past, that the U.N. bureaucracy is strongly slanted in favor of the U.S. regime against Russia’s Government. It would be a black mark against the current U.N. bureaucracy.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report