IMF loans and South Africa “War Zone”
The Duran: Episode 1038
“It’s A War Zone” – South Africa To Deploy 25,000 Troops As Country On Brink Of Civil War
“It’s A War Zone” – South Africa To Deploy 25,000 Troops As Country On Brink Of Civil War
Update (1438ET): The alleged video shows a convoy of “army vehicles” moving towards Durban, a coastal city in the eastern part of South Africa. The city is located in the KwaZulu-Natal province, one of the hardest-hit regions by the weeklong social unrest. Army vehicles moving towards Durban on the N3 have just passed the Marianhill Toll Plaza.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.