If something dirty is happening in an embassy, chances are it is a US embassy

While the US mainstream media is up in arms over whether Donald Trump's son in law wanted to do business in the Russian Embassy, many politicians are conducting very dangerous business in US embassies across the globe.

The only reason the Russiagate farce is still remotely interesting is because of the hypocrisy and self-effacing attitude the liberal American elite in the Democratic party and mainstream media have shown themselves to have during the entire saga which they refuse to let die.

They talk about mythical Russian interference in US politics when for decades the US has interfered in the political processes of foreign states. Furthermore, while most of the American elite believe that America is an exceptionally strong country, they’re simultaneously implying that Russia is stronger because it has the ability to ‘hack’ US elections.

The most recent story that everyone is supposed to get excited about is that Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner allegedly asked the Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak if he and his associates could hold meetings and use the communications facilities of the Russian Embassy in Washington for matters concerning commercial and other relations with Russia.

The irony of this accusation, which may or may not be true, is that the only thing it proves is that in the mind of the clearly well-travelled Kushner, the Russian Embassy had more secure communications facilities than those on legal US soil.

The hypocrisy of it all is that the US establishment is feigning to be up and arms about an allegation that a US citizen with no official title at the time the request is alleged to have been made, wanted to use a Russian embassy to conduct meetings, when actual political leaders in foreign countries use the facilities of US embassies all the time and they often do so in ways which undermine the peace and security in their own countries.

One key example of this is the Democratic Union for Integration in Macedonia. The DUI is an Albanian ultra-nationalist party keen on fragmenting and ultimately destroying the Constitutional order and sovereignty of Macedonia. The US is a keen supporter of the DUI. The support however goes beyond lip service. Many have accused DUI officials of spending more time in the US Embassy in Skopje than in their own offices.

The DUI has become something of an arm of the US State Department while acting like a foreign arm of the Republic of Albania. Both of these realities are deeply harmful to the peace and stability of Macedonia. Ironically, the DUI’s Albanian nationalist rival party, Besa can be seen operating with impunity from the Turkish Embassy.

Likewise, during the so-called Euromaidan coup of 2014 in Ukraine which ultimately violently ousted the legitimate President in Kiev, prominent far-right and fascist leaders were openly pictured walking in and out of the US Embassy on a daily basis, in some instances on an hourly basis. From what is widely known of the direct US involvement in orchestrating the coup, one can safely assume they weren’t at the Embassy because of the high quality of the burgers and fries.

In every instance where the US opens its embassy doors to foreign politicians, it is almost always in order to foment regime change or profound change to the country in question’s social and legal order.

By contrast even if Mr. Kushner, a well known globalist on the liberal end of the Trump regime had conversations with the Russian Ambassador about using the embassy, the goal was almost certainly concerned with doing commerce which would be in the mutual interests of both countries.

If one wants to look at dirty deals going on in foreign embassies, look for the doors framed by an American flag.