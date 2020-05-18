in Links, Latest

‘Idiotic & unimplementable’: Chief of Europe’s largest lowcoster Ryanair slams UK response to Covid-19

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has blasted the British government for mismanaging the Covid-19 crisis, and hit out at fresh measures for quarantining travelers coming from abroad.

“It’s idiotic and it’s unimplementable. You don’t have enough police in the UK,” O’Leary told BBC radio.

“This [is] the same government that has… mismanaged the crisis for many weeks.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that all travellers arriving in Britain will be quarantined for 14 days. The measure is expected to take effect in the end of the month.

O’Leary had previously criticized the idea of quarantine on arrival as “unenforceable.”

“I think people will largely ignore it, which is not good,” he told the media last week,” adding that he believes that the measures will “disappear pretty quickly.”

https://www.rt.com/uk/488919-uk-government-ryanair-idiotic/

janet merryweather
Guest
janet merryweather

He’s right!
Britain has been open at airports throughout the lockdown (100,000 incomers per week) – one of my neighbours flew in from Australia and has since flown back – and now they’re quarantining newcomers – WTF – they’ve just ordered 70 million face masks even though they are not required – why the people have not stopped this I’ll never know – it’s crazy ………. and deliberate

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
May 18, 2020

