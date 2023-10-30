IDF scales back operation. Dagestan airport PSYOP. Kiev ends gas transit. Scholz Nigeria stream. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trump also said in that same speech that when he’s president, he’ll deport any immigrant who is anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian. So, I guess we’ll all be having to swear allegiance to Israel no matter who gets elected. As for the US war buildup in the ME, my bet is that the US — never one to learn from its mistakes — probably thinks it can attack Iran like it attacked Iraq. Reality says otherwise.
You need to wonder what has get Trump be so jew/Israel lover, when it’s maybe not the same reason than for all those politicians who jews fund elected and who are on jews owned U.S. MIC paylist.
Trump cannot be so stupid that he don’t understand what’s going on by jews in America.
Follow the money and everything makes sense …
With all due respect, I don’t think the Elensky Curse applies to Mike Pence. You need to have a minimum of influence, and he has always been a nobody. He may have been a former Veep, but that 1% he scored in the GOP primary polls is merely due to a statistical margin or error falling in his favour.
LOL Joe Biden quit lying? Joe Biden has never spoken a word of truth in his whole life.
The “Axis of Evil” I think now really is with Israel in Gaza and the West Bank of their occupied territoritories. I I do not think Biden dare to attack Iran after it’s total humiliation in Afghanistan and all it’s others fiascoes. (Iraque, Libya, Syria, Ukraine). It is a bad play of desperation. And a play that will bring Israel’s existence more dubious than ever before as it is allowed to continue it’s war crimes, ethnical cleansing and homicide, more and more similar to Holocaust!