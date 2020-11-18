in Links, Latest

I think I know what the Kraken is

I think the Kraken is the votes changing back to the correct numbers, perhaps automatically.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

