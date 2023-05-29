I Answer Those Who Say I Lie, And Prove Them FALSE.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On May 26th, I headlined “In 2014, NATO Authorized Ukraine to ‘Exterminate’ Opponents of the Newly U.S.-installed Ukrainian Government” and opened:

As will be detailed here: NATO held a press conference on 3 June 2014 by the Acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Mykhailo Koval, who had been appointed on 25 March 2014 by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who had been selected on 27 January 2014 by Victoria Nuland, who had been appointed by Barack Obama to run Obama’s Ukrainian coup d’etat, which Obama had started planning by no later than June 2011, after Ukraine’s democratically elected President twice in the year of his election, 2010, turned down the urgings by Obama and by his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to bring Ukraine into, first the EU, and then NATO. …

Someone at reddit.com/r/worldnews2 called attention to the article, and these were the reader-comments there, to it:

speakhyroglyphically

23 hr. ago

Theres more https://archive.is/rqxPR

As this being War I have no reason not to believe this. I’d have to be a fool to think there are not atrocities on both sides.

modilion

1 day ago

This whole article is a pile of lies.

Acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Mykhailo Koval, who had been appointed on 25 March 2014 by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who had been selected on 27 January 2014 by Victoria Nuland …

Lies.

Arseniy Yatsenyuk was voting into office by the parliament after the Euromaidan revolution.

And from there the article just spirals into madness.

It pretends like Russia wasn’t invading Ukraine.

It then goes on to insinuate genocide and bunch of other nonsense.

This article might as well be calling Ukrainians nazis, witches, or pretend they are bioengineered super soldiers from secret biolabs.

hughk

21 hr. ago

The article, like it’s author is fundamentally confused. Or paid for. I have no issue with alternative viewpoints but they should have some basis in reality but it seems disinformation standards have got rather low these days.

hughk

21 hr. ago

Of course the real issue is that the city of Donetsk was not founded by Russia but rather by John Hughes which is why it was originally known as Yuzovka. He poured his money and skills into developing the mines, the coking plants and the steel foundries. He was forced to abandon this by the Soviet junta.

So perhaps it should be part of Wales now? Under such circumstances it should be protected by NATO.

Sounds like rubbish doesn’t it? Well John Hughes existed but it is no reason to associate Donetsk with Wales. Indeed the problems started when the idiot Girkin started a mafia state by murdering and torturing people.

Here is my answer to the comment by “modillion”:

My article had pointed out that Yatsenyuk “had been selected on 27 January 2014 by Victoria Nuland,” and I linked there not to a secondary source, such as an article at Wikipedia is, but to a primary source, which is the phone-recording on 27 January 2014 in which Ms. Nuland (the person whom Obama had appointed to plan and manage the coup-operation in Ukraine) was instructing Geoffrey Pyatt (Obama’s appointed U.S. Ambassador in Kiev) whom to get to be appointed by Ukraine’s Parliament to run the post-coup government, once the coup would be completed (which happened on 27 February 2014).

Perhaps “modillion,” and also “hughk” (whose comments were only ad-hominem, nothing ad-rem), think it’s purely coincidental, that the person, whom she chose, did, a month later, receive that appointment. Merely a coincidence?

The Wikipedia article that “modillion” linked to as being proof that Yatsenyuk was democratically appointed to lead the post-coup government, doesn’t so much as even mention “Nuland,” much less address the fact that the individual whom she selected in that 27 January 2014 phone call did happen to be the same person whom those Parliamentarians voted to lead the country after her coup there became completed. The phone-call itself, which was the smoking-gun evidence that the overthrow undoubtedly WAS, as the head of the “private CIA” firm Stratfor privately called it, “the most blatant coup in history”, a coup and NOT any sort of ‘democratic revolution’, also went unmentioned there. Does the fact that the Wikipedia article fails even to mention her name (and thus the connection of the U.S. White House to that crucial, historically important, appointment) indicate that that Wikipedia article is pure propaganda about the event (the appointment of Yatsenyuk), instead of being an authentically historical account about the matter (a matter which is leading us in the direction of WW III)?

This is normal operating procedure for the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia, which blacklists (blocks from linking to) sites that aren’t CIA-approved. Wikipedia has furthermore been rather thoroughly exposed to be an international Deep State “disinformation” operation (an operation to slant ‘information’ in favor of global billionaires), and to be fundamentally corrupt, selling out cheaply to a large number of billionaires, instead of relying upon only a few big-dollar donors like most big non-profits do. Using this method, they claim to have “annual revenues in excess of US$109.9 million.” By means of excluding any links to sources such as news-sites that publish articles from me; and by selectively warping, whenever necessary, what has been reported in the sources that Wikipedia has approved to be linked to, they hide from the public crucial facts.

The quality of evidence is always critically important; and, in every truly democratic country, there are formal and official Rules of Evidence that require higher quality evidence to be presented to jurors and lower quality evidence that contradicts it to be withheld from them, so that jurors will always be making their decisions on the basis of only the most reliable, the highest-legal-forensic-quality, evidence, that is available, regarding each and every particular matter, in the given case that is to be judged by them.

In each one of the articles that I write, I always am linking ONLY to the very highest-legal-forensic-quality items of evidence that are available to the public online; and Wikipedia does the opposite: they link ONLY to websites that are on the CIA-approved list.

Here is some additional information, about the CIA’s, and the U.S. Government’s, control, over U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media.

And here is some additional information regarding the U.S. Government’s operation to essentially prohibit all mainstream, and most of even the alternative-news, media from publishing anything from me, which has caused only the most courageous of those smaller ones still to be publishing some of the articles, that I submit to them. As you can see there, the excuses that the ‘nonprofit’ NewsGuard’s agent, who was threatening that publisher of mine (who basically was being forced by NewsGuard to stop publishing me), refused so much as to click onto and view the evidence my articles linked-to, upon which NewsGuard was demanding that those articles become zapped from his site, and that nothing further would be published there from me. So: the quality of my evidence was immaterial to them. (The publisher wiped away my hundreds of articles on his site. They’re gone.)

I am exceedingly careful to be basing everything that I write, upon ONLY the very highest-legal-forensic-quality items of evidence, NEVER upon lesser quality evidence.

So, when I headlined “In 2014, NATO Authorized Ukraine to ‘Exterminate’ Opponents of the Newly U.S.-installed Ukrainian Government”, that statement is indisputably true, and it is only the tip of an iceberg. And the entire iceberg is being hidden from the U.S.-and-allied public. I specialize in writing news-reports, and historical accounts, like that.

Furthermore, some of the foreign participants in the U.S. coup in Ukraine even admitted, when the few journalists in The West that looked into the matter interviewed them afterward (such as here), that, yes, it had been a coup — and they described what they had done in it. (Those participants had been hired in Georgia by U.S. agents, and said that they were commanded in Ukraine by the American Brian Boyenger.)

A lot of the most important truths are virtually unpublishable in U.S.-and-allied countries — and this very statement is one of them.

