in Latest, Video

Huge Rus Drone Strike Rocks Ukr; Geran Stealthier; Avdeyevka Perimeter Collapses; NATO Fortifies Borders, Plans Baltic Blockade

11 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Huge Rus Drone Strike Rocks Ukr; Geran Stealthier; Avdeyevka Perimeter Collapses; NATO Fortifies Borders, Plans Baltic Blockade
Topic 1037

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden White House signals red lines to Netanyahu