Huge protests in Switzerland. Protests in Estonia, Ireland, Italy and France
Covid protest draws thousands to Swiss capital
Covid protest draws thousands to Swiss capital
Several thousand people have gathered in Bern for the latest rally of opponents of government measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. This content was published on October 23, 2021 – 16:51 Other language: 1 (en original) On Saturday afternoon, protestors filled the square in front of the parliament building chanting “freedom” and ringing bells.
