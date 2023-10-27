Huge Global Protests For Palestine Erupt!

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If Israel wants to clean out Hamas, it can offer Gaza civilians the option to move into refugee camps in Israel and return later. When asked about this option, an Israeli government spokesman laughed and changed the subject. So its not about killing Hamas fighters, it’s about killing the occupants of Gaza. Some Israeli leaders have spoke about a Dresden solution. This has ignited massive protests worldwide, to include Europe!
One question is who the protestors are. If they are Middle Easteners who are living in Europe, then this is just a Middle Eastern protest in Europe. One day when all of the Native Europeans are gone and Europe becomes an Islamic Stronghold, protests will no longer be necessary.
Please stop referring to these people in control of the government as “capitalists“. They are not “capitalists“, they are “corporatists“. These people are equivalent to those that were elite and “more equal” than everyone else in communism. In fact, when communism fell in Eastern Europe, it was these same people (communists) that became the best “capitalists“, also known as the oligarchs. The West has its fill of oligarchs. Thankfully, Putin brought these oligarchs under control in Russia. Many were imprisoned or forced to leave, which is why the West despises him so much.
With all due respect, Jimmy Dore is full of s**t. The Viet Nam war ended the day Richard Nixon looked out his window at a million protesters outside his window. His cabinet members said he realized at that moment that the war was lost.
EVERYONE can boycott Israhell! Don’t buy products that are made in Israel. If the “Made-in” is missing from the product, go to the BDS website where you can find Israel’s bar code/s and take them with you when you go shopping. You can also find the companies that are owned or part-owned by Israel, as well as a list of companies, organisations, musicians, etc., that support Israel. Boycott them all. Don’t visit Israel and don’t fly with its airlines. Encourage others to boycott it as well. I have been boycotting Israel for the past 56 years, and encouraging others to… Read more »
Dresden solution or mowing the grass!!!!!!
No wonder the protests!