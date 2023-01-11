The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
How will they spin Soledar?
The Duran: Episode 1481
How are they going to spin it? Possibly like this : Ukraine crying for more weapons on the one hand but incessently declaring their ubiquitous victory’s on the other hand. Also the inevitable retaking of the eastern territory’s annexed by Russia, and to boot Crimea. And the mainstream media turbo-pumping as gospel every word of it, with the USA military and NATO, as well as Vander Liar and the EU/UK in lockstep with every utterance. Nothing new here. But what if, in light of the approaching debacle, The Empire and all the vassal satraps suddenly cry wolf and say, “oh,… Read more »
If Europeans – and British citizens – want to know how they got into such an impossible position, they need look no further than the psychopathic, incompetent clowns who have been masquerading as their governments.