How To Solve The World’s Refugee Problem

First, let’s get one thing absolutely clear, the people flooding into the UK at the moment are not refugees and they are certainly not asylum seekers. They are overwhelmingly young men who have fled their own countries for whatever reason, probably in a large number of cases to avoid being drafted to fight other people’s wars. They made it to France but because English is the lingua franca of the Universe or perhaps because they don’t like France, they have decided to make a further hop. No one but no one who has been granted refugee status in France needs to claim asylum in Britain.

What is happening on the southern border of America is something entirely different; the people now totally in control of the Federal Government are seeking to destroy the nation, for whatever reason.

Leaving that aside, there is still a real problem for genuine refugees. Around eight years ago, two disparate billionaires came up with a real solution. The America Jew Jason Buzi and the Egyptian Christian Naguib Sawiris both decided all the world’s refugees should have their own nation, probably an island.

Mr Sawiris is said to be worth around $3 billion; Mr Buzi’s net worth is probably somewhat less, his name doesn’t appear on any rich list, but creating a new nation would cost considerably more than $3 billion. Having said that, if a group of affected nations were to collaborate on the venture and pool their resources it would save them money in the long run and probably the medium term too.

Here is Mr Buzi’s programme; his Refugee Nation website can be found here.

Nothing much has happened on this front since 2016 when Mr Sawiris complained that he had in effect been ignored by the United Nation’s Commissioner For Refugees, but June 20 will be World Refugee Day, which has been “celebrated” every year since 2001. With the situations in Europe and elsewhere deteriorating, we can only hope this will spur someone in officialdom to take meaningful action.

