How the world works and why we have war in Ukraine right now, my view.

The IMF is part of the WEST NEOCON empire. Russia and China are not NEOCONS but nationalists. That’s why we have war in Ukraine right now. Because NEOCONS have forced conflict with Russia hoping they can overthrow Putin and replace him with some NEOCON. They wanna do the same in China, they also tried to do it in Venezuela and Iran. They fight nationalists because nationalists wanna protect their own economies while WEST has the biggest companies and economies so they want them to freely voucher on other countries’ economies. We fight right now in Ukraine so Shell, BP and other companies can voucher on Gazprom after we overthrow Putin and replace him with NEOCON who will stop protecting Gazprom from our Western Companies. BTW we want Russia, China, Venezuela etc.. to stop protecting their own economies and companies while we are doing it ourselves. We set different rules for them and us.

“I mean if anyone who knows any economic history knows that say 200 years ago there wasn’t much difference between what’s now the first world and what’s now the third world. Actually India and China were the commercial and industrial centres of the world. Europe was kind of backward in most respects but now they are very different and hugely different. How did it happen? The European states, the developed States England, United States, France, Germany, Japan the one country that resisted colonialism up to East Asian you know Tigers. Without exception they radically violated principles of economic liberalism. They insisted on massive state protection and subsidy just as the US economy does today. They were very highly protectionist and interventionist. On the other hand they forced what is now the third world to accept the economic liberalism program that Chava, he wants an extreme form of it and it had predicted effects. So at the end of two hundred years of British rule India was not the commercial and industrial centre of the world, anymore from which Britain was stealing technology and so on. It was an impoverished peasant country with a mortality rate about the same as they had been two hundred years earlier, and began to develop afterwards when it could follow its own principles. However in every one of those third-world countries, everywhere there is an elite which is extremely wealthy and privileged and serves the interests of the foreign master and they do just fine, you know. You go to the poorest country in sub-saharan Africa and there are people living a lavish lifestyle we dream of. So in Iraq too under this system there will be such people, the ones working with foreign bankers and international investors and with Halliburton and so on they are gonna have local managers.”

-Noam Chomsky

The West wants to destroy Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran and any country that will try to protect their own economies from our Western companies, so countries that won’t accept economic liberalism.

“17 of them, even though it’s called G15– a good part of the world. And they do have something to say, believe it or not. And you can even read it. For example, you read it on the front page if you happen to subscribe to the leading journal in Egypt. [LAUGHTER] –The Al-Ahram, which has an English edition so you can read it in English. What they say at the G15 meeting is that the United States and Britain– this is mostly quotes– are unwilling to enter into a dialogue with the South. “The South” is what is euphemistically called the developing world. Which direction they’re developing, you can argue about. The US and Britain are unwilling to enter into a dialogue with the South, which is always forced to make concessions in the World Trade Organization to the benefit of the rich. The true story of globalisation, they continue, is that the North– that’s G7– has to make maximum benefits, and the South is only entitled to a limited margin of development. And if this margin is crossed, the Western speculators are there to take you down as quickly as they can. That’s not false. But it’s a considerable understatement that the writers surely know it. US power and violence has also been there to take you down as quickly as it can if countries tried to pursue the path of independent development, what’s called in US planning circles “radical nationalism” or “economic nationalism” or sometimes even “excessive development.” That’s not to be permitted in the current period of globalisation, for reasons I’ll get back to. You don’t have to send the Marines that often. The speculators can do the job. The G15 meeting goes on to issue a plea to Western investors. It says, we don’t want to stifle you, but we want to know who you are. And we want you to come and go in an orderly fashion. That’s precisely what the North will not accept. The demand that not be accepted is a core part of the Multilateral Agreement on Investment, which has been deflected thanks to activist pressure, which succeeded in escaping media controls, but deflected– not stopped–”

-Noam Chomsky

“The G15 meeting goes on to issue a plea to Western investors. It says, we don’t want to stifle you, but we want to know who you are. And we want you to come and go in an orderly fashion” plea? West is the Godfather issuing an edict and others need to plea if they can’t pay/obey. They plead to us “can you please not oppress us so much?” and our answer is “That’s precisely what the North will not accept”.

By protecting their own companies and economies Russia, China, Venezuela, Iran perpetuate “radical nationalism”, “economic nationalism”, “excessive development.”, which is not allowed.

“International affairs is very much run like the mafia. The godfather does not accept disobedience, even from a small storekeeper who doesn’t pay his protection money. You have to have obedience otherwise the idea can spread that you don’t have to listen to the orders and it can spread to important places.”

-Noam Chomsky

“What I’ve called “the Mafia doctrine” in many publications: when the Godfather issues an edict, others must obey, or else. It’s too dangerous to allow disobedience. A leading principle of world affairs – though, of course, officials and commentators put it more politely.”

-Noam Chomsky

