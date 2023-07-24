How the U.S. Regime Censors Reality

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Here’s a typical example:

This (and this at another Web-archive) was a popular article at the online American Herald Tribune progressive news-site. Here is what’s available of it on the Web today.

This was a typical editorial there. Here’s what is available of that today.

And this (and this at another Web-archive) was one of my own articles there. Here’s what’s available of that today.

And here is the reality behind all of that disappearance — not just of those articles, but of the entire site:

(For some reason, none of the bounce-notices, for any of the articles that were on that site, even so much as hint that that is the reason why the article is no longer online.)

Here is the U.S. law that was given there as the ‘justification’ for this violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment (freedom of the press), by the U.S. Government, which is supposed to enforce — and never to violate — that Constitution, in this ‘democracy’.

So: what remains of this Constitution, in actual practice? Whatever the billionaires who collectively control this Government want to retain of it (but nothing more than that), is what remains. Only what they accept is still being applied — the rest is not. Some of them fund the Republican Party, and some of them fund the Democratic Party, whereas others of them fund both Parties; and, so, they have disagreements among themselves about public issues. (For example: the Democrat George Soros disagrees with the Republican Charles Koch on many things.) But those are the only “acceptable” positions and public statements for U.S. media to publish and support. (For just one example, this is history that is entirely hidden by the ‘news’-media and their other agents.) Thus: “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy,” in America. It’s strictly a pay-to-play ‘democracy’. It’s run the way corporations are run. The U.S. Constitution now retains value only for propaganda-purposes, no longer as a Government’s actual basic law. It’s now for sales-purposes, but not for anything else. It’s like the Statue of Liberty — a symbol for the entire U.S. empire, and not ONLY for U.S. ‘citizens’. It carries that torch, which burns brightly in Ukraine, Libya, Iraq, Guatemala, and many other countries. But especially it burns inside America itself.

So, that is how the U.S. regime censors reality.

Does it censor its censorship of reality? Or does it instead reveal, and publish, its censorship of reality?

