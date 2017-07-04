HISTORY IN THE MAKING: RT offers its content free to China as multiple large deals are signed

It comes as history making deals were signed between multiple representatives of the Russian and Chinese business and government sectors.

RT’s Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has spoken before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In an impassioned speech, Simonyan spoke of the dangers of fake news media which she correctly lumped together with western mainstream media as a destabilising force of global mis-information.

She sated,

“We can only tackle this (fake news problem) together. In this case, together and with the help of Chinese media”.

She called media a “fourth column” that is sometimes bigger than that of military power. She also explained how western media has tried to marginalise the work of Julian Assange.

Simonyan also warned that the unilateral separatism of the Serbian province of Kosovo and Metohija was in large part due to the power of mainstream media which at the time of the war on Yugoslavia was largely unchallenged internationally.

During the speech, she held up the staged photo of Omran Daqneesh, a young boy from Aleppo whose parents were blackmailed by terrorists during their occupation of the city. Simonyan later explained that the boys family are now living happily in liberated Aleppo and that his father is a supporter of Syrian President Basar al-Assad. Simonyan further explained that this story was completely distorted by western mainstream media.

She encouraged China to open up to Russian media and offered a partnership between RT and China which would include an agreement for RT to share information with Chinese media free of charge.

A representative of Chinese media said that cooperation between Russian and Chinese media will continue including the announcement that Katusha television will begin broadcasting in China.

President Putin later confirmed that a media agreement between China and Russia had been signed between Russia’s Channel 1 and leading Chinese media organisations.

This deal was accompanied by deals of cooperation between Russian banks, high-speed rail projects, projects for cooperation in space and investment funds which will trade in the national currencies of China and Russia. This represents a big blow to the US Dollar in respect of its position as the standard currency of Internationale trade.

There were also deals between multiple companies from both nations including between Russia’s Gazprom and Chinese energy companies.

Deals for cultural cooperation in the areas of film and cartoon production, education and tourism were also signed. Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of helping Russians and Chinese people to visit each others countries which are already popular mutual destinations.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and China, Sergev Lavrov and Wang Yi, signed a memorandum of cooperation on the issues in the Korean Peninsula. Both sides stated that in this respect it is the desire of both China and Russia to freeze Pyongyang’s nuclear program as well as end US-South Korean military drills in the region.

Finally, President Putin and President Xi signed a Treaty of Friendliness and Cooperation between the two countries which will see further and deeper integration of Russia and China’s work towards mutual global problem solving.

President Putin later spoke of his optimism for what the One Belt–One Road Chinese economic, commercial and infrastructure project can offer for both countries.

President Xi spoke of the strategic partnership between the two countries as an “historic choice” and thanked President Putin for awarding him the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.