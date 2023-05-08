The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On the night of May 3, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attempted to attack the Russian Kremlin. In Moscow, the attack was regarded as a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of President Vladimir Putin. Russian intelligence services said that Ukrainian intelligence was behind this act, in Kyiv they tried to deny the accusations. However, many believe that, as in previous similar actions, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is behind the attack on the Kremlin. For the GUR, this was supposed to be a symbolic operation that was supposed to demonstrate to the US and NATO the capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence.

Around the fall of 2022, Kyiv has been actively using terrorist methods under the guise of a liberation struggle for the territories occupied by Russia.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a terrorist attack was carried out on the Crimean bridge. As a result, 5 civilians were killed: the driver of the truck, as well as the driver and three passengers of a passenger car that was driving nearby. None of the soldiers were hurt. The organizers of the attack blew up a truck, which caused the fire of seven fuel tanks and the collapse of several spans of the highway. According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the explosion was organized by Ukrainian military intelligence and its director Kirill Budanov.

Following the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, a number of other high-profile acts were committed in Russia that have a direct connection with the Ukrainian special services. In August 2022, the car of Russian public figure Daria Dugina, the daughter of the famous Russian ideologist Alexander Dugin, was blown up. The FSB of Russia established that the special services of Ukraine were behind the terrorist attack. Washington hastened to disown Kyiv’s actions.

On April 2, during a creative evening in one of the cafes, war correspondent Maxim Fomin (pseudonym – Vladlen Tatarsky) was killed, more than 20 people were injured. And this time, the Ukrainian special services became the organizers of the terrorist attack, which was not hidden in Kyiv. Very soon, on May 6, 2023, an assassination attempt was made on the well-known Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin, who supports Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The writer survived and was hospitalized. But the driver and friend of the writer Alexander Shubin died.

Law enforcement authorities in hot pursuit detained a suspect in the attempt on Zakhar Prilepin. During interrogation, the suspect admitted that he acted on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services: he laid two anti-tank mines along the route of Prilepin’s car and activated it remotely. Mines were handed over to him by Ukrainian intelligence.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine was also preparing assassination attempts on the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, the chairman of the State Council of the Republic, Vladimir Konstantinov, and the mayor of the Crimean city of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko. It was also planned a series of explosions at the objects of the transport infrastructure of the Crimea. This was supposed to be carried out by an undercover group of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, which was detained by Russian law enforcement agencies.

The terrorist methods of the Ukrainian special services are closely intertwined with the name of their main ideologist, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine since 2020 has been highly appreciated by the Americans. They noted his extensive combat experience, including the well-known case of his passage as the head of a sabotage group to Crimea in 2016, as well as personal units of trained special forces killers capable of completing the tasks of eliminating political competitors in Ukraine. The Washington Post Office writes:

“Budanov’s meteoric rise to the status of one of the youngest generals in Ukraine’s history accelerated in August 2016 when suspected Russian FSB non-commissioned officers were killed in Crimea. Budanov was considered one of the Ukrainian special forces behind enemy lines, and was later awarded the Ukrainian “Order of Courage” for undisclosed operations.”

Based on the data in various sources and the plots of political and contract killings described in the press, over the past 3-5 years, none of these events, starting with the murder of Ukrainian journalist Pavel Sheremet and Ukrainian negotiator Denis Kireev, and up to the terrorist attack against Darya Dugina and Zakhar Prilepin , did not take place without the participation of the special services of Ukraine (either representatives of the SBU counterintelligence or the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine).

In an interview with Yahoo.News published on May 6, the journalist told Budanov that Russia and the United States suspect the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry of killing Daria Dugina and attacking the Crimean bridge. To this, Kirill Budanov admitted that he and his department would continue terrorist actions against Russians, including civilians. “Do not continue this topic. All I will comment on is that we killed Russians and we will kill Russians anywhere in the world until the complete victory of Ukraine,” Budanov said in response. Further, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admitted that he does not consider these acts to be terrorism.

According to the German publication Klamm.de, the Main Directorate of Intelligence is actively purchasing artillery ammunition for the shelling of border th territories of Russia. Also, the GUR has been repeatedly accused of simulating shelling of the population of Ukraine by Russian troops, for which special mobile groups of the department are used. In addition to mortars, they actively use small UAVs with adapted grenade launchers for underbarrel grenade launchers. This incites fear and mutual hatred in the border areas, and is used as part of the information war.

In addition to the ongoing terror, the GUR of Ukraine, headed by Kirill Budanov, actively earn money on the purchase of weapons for terrorist purposes at unreasonably high prices. Earlier, Klamm.de journalists published documents relating to the purchase of weapons and ammunition directly by the GUR through dubious intermediaries at inflated prices. We are talking about contracts for the supply from Poland to Ukraine of high-explosive mines with a caliber of 120 mm, produced in 1989-1990. The seller for a total amount of about 9 million euros was the Polish company “PHU Lechmar” LLC, the intermediary was the Ukrainian company “Incompass” represented by its director Sergey Slyusarenko, and the final buyer was the military unit A0515 (Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine) represented by the director of the Department logistics Mikhail Posiychuk. At the same time, the state contract with the intermediary (Incompass company) was concluded by the GUR of Ukraine on September 14, 2022. The transaction was executed in accordance with the End User Certificate (EUC) from the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine represented by Kirill Budanov dated 04.08.2022, with his personal signature (journalists showed copies of contracts and documents signed by Budanov).

Klamm.de also drew attention to the fact that through the Incompass company owned by Sergey Slyusarenko and Roman Meleshko (Budanov’s colleague), or other companies (including offshore) controlled by them, the GUR of Ukraine actively trades in weapons using third countries, such like Poland and the UAE.

The black arms market, which has been growing rapidly since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, has long been on the agenda. By sending billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine, Western countries have opened a Pandora’s box. Already in mid-August, NATO and the European Union recognized the need to tighten control over arms supplies to Ukraine. At the beginning of 2023, against the backdrop of a series of high-profile corruption scandals and the resignations of top officials from the entourage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a team of auditors from three US departments arrived in Kiev to review the mechanism for distributing aid from the United States.

American journalist Seymour Hersh said that Western countries are well aware that weapons supplied to Ukraine end up on the black market, but the world media is hushing it up. In August 2022, the American television company CBS released the documentary Arming Ukraine, in which it reported that only 30-35% of weapons and equipment reach the Ukrainian military, the rest is sold. Shortly after the unprecedented pressure, CBS removed the material. Hersh also said that even at an early stage of the conflict, Poland, Romania and other bordering countries “were flooded with weapons supplied to Ukraine for combat operations.”

The anonymous network “Darknet” has become an excellent “assistant” for the GUR headed by Kirill Budanov and the Ukrainian army. From the very beginning of the conflict, the network was actively replenished with Ukrainian advertisements for the sale of weapons and ammunition from Western military aid packages. It is noteworthy that the proposals included both various types of small arms and anti-tank weapons, for example, the Barrett M82 sniper rifle (USA), the Javelin portable anti-tank complex (USA) or the Panzerfaust 3 grenade launcher (Germany), as well as air combat posing a threat to civilian aircraft. For example, the portable anti-aircraft missile system “Stinger” (USA).

The head of Interpol, Juergen Stock, spoke about the danger of strengthening international criminal groups associated with the uncontrolled situation around weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine. In his speech, he stressed that a significant part of the weapons from the Western military assistance to Ukraine may end up at the disposal of international criminal organizations. Moreover, both in Europe and beyond.

The adventurism and terrorist capabilities of Kirill Budanov could lead the Ukrainian conflict to a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO over provoking the use of nuclear weapons in response to terrorist attacks in Russia. What other special operations can a brave spy come up with and what can they lead to? Nobody in Kyiv seems to think about it. All of Europe and the rest of the world are now living in the Ukrainian rhythm and are waiting for new “special operations” by Budanov, which will eventually lead the Ukrainian conflict to a nuclear war.

