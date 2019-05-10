Has Trump had enough of John Bolton’s push for war in Venezuela?
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss President Trump’s relationship with his national security adviser John Bolton which appears to be on shaky ground following an embarrassing, US backed, failed coup against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro…instigated by Bolton’s man in Caracas, opposition puppet Juan Guaidó.
The Washington Post broke the story of Trump’s dissatisfaction with Bolton on Wednesday, citing current and former administration officials.
Bolton’s uber-hawkish worldview, and lust for US war and military intervention is at odds with Trump’s core campaign pledge to keep the United States out of costly foreign entanglements. Before becoming US President Trump, consistently called for an end to the wars in Afghanistan and Syria.
President Trump is questioning his administration’s aggressive strategy in Venezuela following the failure of a U.S.-backed effort to oust President Nicolás Maduro, complaining he was misled about how easy it would be to replace the socialist strongman with a young opposition figure, according to administration officials and White House advisers.
The president’s dissatisfaction has crystallized around national security adviser John Bolton and what Trump has groused is an interventionist stance at odds with his view that the United States should stay out of foreign quagmires.
Trump has said in recent days that Bolton wants to get him “into a war” — a comment that he has made in jest in the past but that now betrays his more serious concerns, one senior administration official said.
The administration’s policy is officially unchanged in the wake of a fizzled power play last week by U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó. But U.S. officials have since been more cautious in their predictions of Maduro’s swift exit, while reassessing what one official described as the likelihood of a diplomatic “long haul.”
U.S. officials point to the president’s sustained commitment to the Venezuela issue, from the first weeks of his presidency as evidence that he holds a realistic view of the challenges there and does not think there is a quick fix.
But Trump has nonetheless complained over the past week that Bolton and others underestimated Maduro, according to three senior administration officials who like others interviewed for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
After the WaPo story broke Trump said that he is satisfied with the advice he’s been getting from Bolton on foreign policy, going against reports that he’s losing faith in his national security adviser.
Trump said Thursday during an Oval Office press conference…
“He has strong views on things but that’s okay. I actually temper John, which is pretty amazing.”
“I’m the one that tempers him. That’s okay. I have different sides. I have John Bolton and other people that are a little more dovish than him. I like John.”
All fairly predictable. What extreme egoist (no point mincing words) would not welcome the opportunity to name his own president of a problematic country and not expect it to immediately become a fair accompli, recognized and applauded by all the world…….especially when said ego is massaged by various and assorted neo-conmen?
Alex and Alex: I’m afraid you are both suffering from a bit of cognitive dissonance yourselves. When President Trump does one stupid thing after another, (Iran, Syria, Venezuela, …), Occam’s Razor says … he is stupid. I do think his basic instincts are good, but he is just too stupid to carry them out effectively. Agreed that he is opposed by everyone, but he has made his own situation less and less likely to be successful (at least in foreign affairs) by picking people like Bolton, Pompeo and Abrams, and then allowing himself to be fooled by them. We have… Read more »
Trump’s advisors in action: ORSINI-ROSENBERG: Too many notes, Your Majesty? EMPEROR: Exactly. Very well put. Too many notes. MOZART: I don’t understand. There are just as many notes, Majesty, as are required. Neither more nor less. EMPEROR: My dear fellow, there are in fact only so many notes the ear can hear in the course of an evening. I think I’m right in saying that, aren’t I, Court Composer? SALIERI: Yes! yes! er, on the whole, yes, Majesty. MOZART: But this is absurd! EMPEROR: My dear, young man, don’t take it too hard. Your work is ingenious. It’s quality work.… Read more »
“Which few did you have in mind, Majesty?” Hilarious and brilliant.
As shown in this article, news coverage of the situation in Venezuela by CNN promoted a completely false narrative about the nation’s democratically elected president Maduro:
When it comes to the mainstream media and its coverage of Venezuela, it is a very clear case of consumer beware.
Trump should ask President Putin if he could borrow him or Sergey Lavrov for a while to help him weed out the insane superannuated warmongers and replace them with rational, diplomatic politicians.