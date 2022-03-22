The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

‘Half Mariupol’ Now Under Russian Control, Zelensky ‘Open to Talks’ on Status of Crimea, Donbass, US Sanctions China Officials

At least half of Mariupol liberated, DPR’s Information Ministry says

Russian govt OFZ bond prices rise for second day in Moscow Exchange main trading session, investors upbeat MOSCOW. March 22 (Interfax) – Prices for most federal loan bonds or OFZ are rising during the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange for the second straight day, by 1%-5%. Yields on long-term fixed-rate OFZ-PD issues fell 12.9%-13.3% in price by the middle of trading, and yields on short-term bonds were down to 15-16.8%, below the Central Bank’s key rate of 20%.

Syria’s Assad visits UAE in first trip to Arab state since 2011 Bashar al-Assad meets the rulers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in first visit to an Arab state since the Syrian war erupted.

US hegemony: the culprit of Ukraine crisis Milking the crisis Illustration: Liu Rui/GT “Let the gull’d fool the toils of war pursue, where bleed the many to enrich the few,” wrote the 18th-century English poet William Shenstone. That is what is exactly happening during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Whether it’s the people of war-torn Ukraine, sanction-ridden Russia, or insecurity-ingrained Europe, all have suffered greatly.

Unholy Crusade: White House leads KOL on anti-Russia propaganda, Western ‘rights groups’ turn blind eye to hate speech As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, the internet has seen a surge in hate speech and even death threats against Russians, much of which is manufactured or spread by media outlets or opinion leaders, observers found.

US is reestablishing a new Inquisition using Russia-Ukraine crisis as excuse: Global Times editorial The US, leading several attendants, is launching a round of international mobilization to condemn Russia. After US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of standing “on the wrong side of history” in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison immediately followed suit by putting pressure on China.

China-Russia relations the most important strategic asset that cannot be damaged by US provocation China’s position on Ukraine crisis is consistent. China will never dance to the tune of the US or sacrifice ties with Russia to satisfy US demands. China-Russia ties are the most important & stable diplomatic strategic asset that cannot be damaged.

US Unexpectedly Sanctions China Officials Hours After Demanding Beijing Condemn Russia Apparently not content with diplomatic war on one front with Russia, the Biden administration appears ready to escalate with China following on the heels of last week’s persistent accusations that Beijing was mulling cooperation with Moscow on weapons resupplies for its Ukraine operation, as well as assistance on Western sanctions evasion.

President Xi Jinping Has a Video Call with US President Joe Biden On the evening of 18 March, President Xi Jinping had a video call with US President Joe Biden at the request of the latter. The two Presidents had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations, the situation in Ukraine, and other issues of mutual interest.

