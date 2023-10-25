The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Haley demands UN Guterres resign. Macron’s plan to fight Hamas. Elensky delusions of grandeur. U/1
Arestovich is nothing more than controlled opposition as you say. Nobody is allowed to walk around and say what he says without permission.
As Reuters reported, Israel forced thousands of Palestinians to move from north Gaza to south Gaza, telling them that they’ll be safe there, and then they began bombing them in the south. There are so many dead Palestinians that Gazan children are wearing identity bracelets to avoid being buried in mass graves. Children are being forced to think about death constantly. This is not war — it’s slaughter, and it’s a war crime. The Israelis are demanding that the head of the UN resign because he dared to counter the Israeli lies, and he dared to call what Israel is… Read more »
“Condem it all you want” – why would any SANE HUMAN BEING condem anyone for telling the truth?
Nimrata Randhawa aka Nikki Haley “beheading babies”. What that clown is raving ? Seems to be clear that she knows same much of that topic than she knows of South China Sea island – ‘Binomo’. ‘Binomo’ prank call “Save the people of Binomo”. In December 2017, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov aka ‘Vovan and Lexus’ released a recording of Nikki Haley, apparently believing that she speaking with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. In it she learns of a South China Sea island – ‘Binomo’. Although no such place exists, Haley, pretended to be on top of things, claiming the US… Read more »
I have heard/read from more than one source that the photos of beheaded babies were created by Artificial Intelligence.
Nikki Haley is dumber than lint and as much a war criminal as Netanyahu. Repeating the “beheading babies” lie proves that she’s either not up on the news, or she’s deliberately trying to raise the temperature on this issue. Either way, she deserves to be tossed into the dust bin of history.
Trump has morphed from a relative non-war candidate in 2016 to an unhinged war hawk today. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him.
i cried today. Usually I’m quite tough and cynical about war but this one story just broke me. It was just a small story, in a British newspaper, with pictures, of Palestinian children in Gaza writing their names on both arms and both legs ‘in case they were killed, buried alive, or unconscious and rescuers would be able to identify them. Older children were writing the names on smaller children. They were doing it on both arms and legs, in case they lost any of them in a bomb blast. It was the thought of someone explaining to a child… Read more »
“Iran continues to direct it’s proxies to attack US troops” you mean like the US does in Ukraine? Lets hope those bases along with the inhabitants get blown to smithereenes.
I have recently contacted a couple of US representatives that I have given money to in the past and are constantly hounding me for more money. I told them I would no longer be giving them money because of their support of Israel and Ukraine. I would hope others would do this as well, because the way to influence politics, is with money, or the lack thereof.
