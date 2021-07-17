Guardian’s Fake ‘Kremlin Papers’ Bombshell Points to Russiagate Origins
News Topic 224
Kremlin papers appear to show Putin’s plot to put Trump in White House
Vladimir Putin personally authorised a secret spy agency operation to support a “mentally unstable” Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election during a closed session of Russia’s national security council, according to what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents.
Exclusive: Documents suggest Russia launched secret multi-agency effort to interfere in US democracy
– The Washington Post
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
It’s ‘Highly Likely‘ with ‘Near Certainty‘ a product of the UK’s Deep-State ‘Integrity Initiative‘ and ‘Institute for Statecraft‘ the Serial BS’er + Gaslighter who breeded as well the Skripal + Navalny Poisoning Hoaxes and as well the phony Depot Explosion Hoax. BTW one of their former BS’er is ‘Christopher Steel‘ the fabricator of the infamos bogus ‘Russiagate‘ Dosier.
I plodded through the (Trump hate filled) Gaurdian article and came away with the distinct impression that it’s bs. Blah blah blah, poor journalism made up by some office clerk(s) for a lark.
The aim of this coordinated propaganda effort (in germany, the stooges also start making noises about “foreign actors” interfering in the september election, the Verfassungsschutz – the german interior secret service – claims they have “first indications” of “foreign actors” interfering, which consist of norhing but hot air) is clear:
To totally discredit the elections and in the end all of what’s left of democracy.
“The west” is turning into a series of totalitarian states run by a bunch of complete morons.