Guaido coup failure, D.C. swamp support for war in Venezuela remains high (Video)

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido’s spectacular failure to start a military uprising against the Maduro government on Tuesday.

Puppet Guaido’s poorly executed coup has not discouraged D.C. swamp warmongers (on both sides of the aisle) and their mainstream media stenographers, from continuing to push for war with Venezuela.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson appears to be one the few cable news hosts asking the simple question, “When was the last time we [U.S.] successfully meddled in the political life of another country?”

Via The Hill:

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson lambasted supporters of U.S. intervention in Venezuela on Tuesday night, suggesting they “care more about Venezuela than they do this country.”

“Would the overthrow of [President Nicolás] Maduro make Venezuela a more stable, prosperous country? More to the point, would it be good for the United States?” Carlson said, specifically pointing to calls for intervention from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). “Before the bombers take off, let’s just answer a few quick questions, starting with the most obvious: When was the last time we successfully meddled in the political life of another country? Has it ever worked? How are those democracies we set up in Iraq and Libya and Syria and Afghanistan?”

Carlson further claimed sanctions against the South American nation hurt America’s middle class by increasing gas prices. If pro-interventionists “are indeed good people, why do they seem to care more about Venezuela than they care about this country, the one they run?” he said.

The Fox News host brought on Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), who argued that left unchecked, Russia and China could expand their influence in the country, resulting in an “open door” for Russia to affect South American geopolitics.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed earlier today that Maduro had been prepared to flee to Cuba during an apparent coup attempt before the Russian government convinced him to remain. Pompeo endorsed the apparent coup attempt by National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó, tweeting that “the U.S. Government fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy.