Green party success, Germany shuts down nuclear power plants

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
They will import nuclear energy from neighbors made in powerplants German taxpayers didn’t pay for. They continue in Adolph Hitler’s eastern policy, treat eastern Europe as a resource colony and eastern europeans as subhuman slaves. German greens and their voters are the most disgusting chauvinistic people of the same class background as Hitler’s voters.