Great video. I highlighted the most important part in it. It’s the same thing I was saying about reasons for the Ukraine conflict. So I hope maybe through this people will understand what I mean.

Aaron Mate:I did see that and he said something about how it’s like a threat to Europe or something like that.

Max Blumenthal: Yeah, that you threaten Europe and that you hate America for publishing this clip of George Friedman. I mean this is just what George Friedman of stratforce said which is so relevant right now.

“George Friedman: So the primordial interest of the United States over which for a century we fought wars as the first, second and Cold War it’s been the relationship between Germany and Russia. Because united they are the only force that could threaten us and to make sure that that doesn’t happen. Therefore it’s not an accident that General Hodges, who’s been appointed to be blamed for all of this, is talking about pre-positioning troops in Romania Bulgaria Poland and the baltics. This is the intermarium the Black Sea to the Baltic, that Pilsudski dreamed of, this is the solution for the United States. The issue to which we don’t have the answer is what will Germany do. So the real wild card in Europe is that as the United States builds this court the senator. Not in Ukraine but to the West and the Russians tried to figure out how to leverage Ukrainians out we don’t know the German position. Germany is in a very peculiar position, its former Chancellor Gerhart Schroeders on the board of gazprom. They have a very complex relationship with Russians. The Germans themselves don’t know what to do, they must export, the Russians can’t take up the export. On the other hand if they lose the free trade zone, they need to build something different. For the United States the primordial fear is German technology and German capital, Russian natural resources, russian man power as the only combination that have for centuries scared the hell out of the United states. So how does this play out? Well the U.S has already put its cards on the table. It is the line from the baltics of the Black Sea”

Aaron Mate: And he goes on to say and his next line is Russia’s cards on the table are that they need a Ukraine that is not pro-western that it’s at least neutral. So in his words the U.S wants to control what he calls quote the line from the Baltics to the Black Sea, okay? Russia by contrast their main goal is to keep Ukraine neutral. Because if Ukraine falls into the Western orbit then that seriously weakens them and also seriously threatens their prospects of having uh you know friendly ties with Germany. So he is openly declaring back in 2015. That real so much of this is about it’s not about Ukraine, it’s not about curbing Russian aggression it’s about severing any kind of relationship between Germany and Russia and again notice how he doesn’t talk about a military threat of Germany and Russia being united, he says what scares the hell out of the U.S is German technology and…

Max Blumenthal: German know-how and Russian Manpower.

Aaron Mate: and Russian Manpower natural resources. That’s what scares these people and that’s what this proxy war has helped advance in terms of sabotaging German Russia relations and just to make sure they blew up the Nordstrom 2 pipeline in case anybody got any second thoughts in Germany.

Max Blumenthal: Yeah, I think George Friedman didn’t really need Buffalo Trace or any whiskey to be so candid and that’s sort of why we appreciate him. I mean he speaks in a very candid manner about the Western Imperial understanding of geopolitics. He distils it very well in two minutes there and provides the perfect prism for viewing or understanding the Ukraine proxy war. And what he’s saying first of all can be understood through the concept of the great world island of Eurasia conceived by one of the Godfathers of Western Imperial geopolitics. The geographer Harold Mackinder who essentially argued, during the height of the British Empire, that whoever controls Eurasia with all of its resources and population controls the world. And so there needs to be an effort to fragment the Russian Empire and Germany and France and keep them kind of you know put them against one another. This was adapted into this big new Brzezinski’s grand chessboard. If you want to understand Mcinder in the context of the Cold War, then read the Grand Chessboard by Brzezinski. And what Friedman was talking about there specifically was a concept for maintaining Western control and specifically U.S Imperial control over Eurasia which is the intermarium. The intermarium is the region that exists between Russia and Russia’s fear of influence and Germany and that’s Poland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Baltic states. And Andrzej Duda the Polish leader sort of a centre-right right wing figure, he understands that very well he talks about the intermarium constantly and that’s why he’s so welcoming of NATO and volunteering Poland as a base for U.S power projection against Russia via Ukraine. Because the concept of the intermarium was conceived by Joseph Pilsudski who was a post-world war one polish nationalist General a big influence on Duda and you know his party mates. And they essentially wanted to prevent Germany and Russia from overrunning Poland and that meant welcoming forces like the U.S or the UK into their orbit. Neo-nazis like the as of Battalion are also very into the intermarium theory and they hold conferences in Poland and in Latvia. Where they bring together white nationalist theorists to talk about how they can use the intermarium as the base for their racial Reconquista. A reconquest of the European continent. In which all of the migrants and the impure forces of liberalism are ejected. So it’s all coming together through the Ukraine proxy war but what this is about is maintaining U.S control via NATO of the resources of Eurasia and preventing Russia and Germany from combining forces or at least being at peace and enjoying some kind of diplomacy and the destruction of the Nordstrom pipeline was such a key physical act of severing Germany from Russia to advance this long-term neocolonial political project that George Friedman spells out perfectly there.”

