in Latest, Video

Google targets Minds social network for destruction

100 Views 4 Votes

Google targets Minds social network for destruction

****News Topic 251*****

Minds next? Google sends ‘24 hour warning’ to free-speech ‘anti-Facebook’ platform, forces changes to app

Minds next? Google sends ’24 hour warning’ to free-speech ‘anti-Facebook’ platform, forces changes to app

The social media platform Minds had to remove ‘major functionality’ from its Android app after getting a chilling warning from Google. Its co-founder said plans for a censorship-resistant infrastructure are in the works. In a post on Friday evening, Bill Ottman said that Minds had received a “24 hour warning” from the Google Play store.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforouminds

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Macron Sacrifices France Defence Ties with Post Brexit UK