in Latest, Video

Gonzalo Lira. US Red Sea operation crumbles. UK MSM: Ukraine can win, if Russians remove The Putin

19 Views 8 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 23, 2023

It is the governments of Europe that are in real danger of being overthrown by a angry populous…

1
Reply
SheBear333
SheBear333
December 23, 2023

Ukrainian soldier: “Moscow can be taken, just not by our army.”

So, Ukraine/NATO has the 2nd most powerful military in Ukraine after all. Hmm.

0
Reply

Rus Advances Entire Front, Ukr Mulls Avdeyevka Retreat, Ukr Defeat Coming: ISW: US Faces Disaster

Diplomacy can solve Red Sea blockade