Gonzalo Lira Sr., ‘Free my son’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The sooner the evil Zionist regime in Ukraine is destroyed, the better for everyone, including the Ukrainians.
Hopefully, we will get to see the likes of Ziolensky, in a Russian court, facing charges for a plethora of his war crimes, and If not, god willing, the Russians will blow him to bits with one of their Hypersonic missile.
Anyway, Gonzalo Lira Sr. is doing the right thing, and hopefully the publicity he generates, will lead to Gonzalo Lira been freed from the Zionist Gulag, he is currently been tortured in.