Gonzalo Lira. Lagarde, Trump threat to EU. Sunak, as long as it takes. Medvedev warns UK

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Very sorry about Gonzalo, I loved listening to him, appreciated his sense of humour and his irrepressible chutzpah. Too bad this has happened, but I bet he gave as good as he got and riled them up with the last breath in his body.
Gonzalo Lira alleged that the Jewish US Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland “hates my guts, or so I’m told” and his father told Tucker Carlson “This that is happening to my son, he’s a victim of this Biden government and his relation with that puppet Zelensky.”
I suspect that Gonzalo Lira was tortured to death in a Ukrainian Gulag, under orders from the Jewish US Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland!