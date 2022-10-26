The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Globalist, technocrat Prime Minister
The Duran: Episode 1419
Billionaire Rishi Sunak is UK’s new unelected Prime Minister. He is also the son-in-law of Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys. Infosys happens to be a leader in the digital currency/digital ID movement and a partner to the WEF Agenda. The UK is stuffed.We are going to be the ‘leaders’ of the digital ID movement. He’s already pronounced on the ‘benefits’ of such a system. More corporate cronyism at our expense.
Pretty soon the English will be “persona non grata” in England. I think Boris Johnson should take over as Prime Minister of India. Take that, New Delhi. If he doesn’t work out, Liz Truss is looking for work.