Ghislaine Maxwell resurfaces at L.A. In-N-Out Burger

The British socialite accused of being Jeffrey Epstein’s handler and madam has resurfaced in the most unlikely of places.

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted with her dog eating a burger and fries at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Maxwell was sitting outside, enjoying her food, while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.”

According to The New York Post, Maxwell seemed surprised someone recognized her, telling an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here.”

Via The New York Post…

Jeffrey Epstein’s former gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell isn’t holed up in her British manor or summering on the Massachusetts coast. The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles. Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction best seller by journalist Ted Gup. Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to be found and told an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!” Maxwell, accused in court papers of providing sex slaves for Epstein and engaging in threesomes with the financier and underage girls, had not been photographed in public since 2016. The daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell has not been charged with any crimes but could find herself in the feds’ crosshairs following Epstein’s apparent jailhouse suicide Saturday. Attorney General William Barr declared on Monday, “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

One of Epstein’s accusers, Jennifer Araoz, on Wednesday sued his estate, as well as Maxwell and three unidentified women for conspiring “to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of [Araoz].” It’s not the first time Maxwell has been accused of luring young women and girls into the convicted pedophile’s web. Another accuser, Virginia Giuffre — who has said she had sex with England’s Prince Andrew and noted attorney Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s command — sued the socialite for defamation in 2015 after Maxwell publicly stated Giuffre was lying about being sexually abused by Epstein. Giuffre claimed Maxwell recruited her when she was a 16-year-old spa attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., and trained her to be Epstein’s sex slave. Maxwell has denied the allegations. A recently unsealed trove of documents from Giuffre’s lawsuit, which was settled out of court, characterize Maxwell and Epstein as two perverts in a pod. The pair made Giuffre watch as they engaged “in illegal sexual acts with dozens of underage girls,” the documents allege. The papers also include testimony about a 15-year-old girl who once said Maxwell tried to “force her to have sex with Epstein through threats” and swiped her passport to hold her hostage. For years, Maxwell “assisted in internationally trafficking” girls for Epstein and his pedophile buddies “for sexual purposes,” according to the court papers. The British blueblood hopped on the New York social scene in the early 1990s and was linked to Epstein by 1992, first romantically, then platonically, according to media reports. See Also Latest, Video Robert & Ghislaine Maxwell, the bridge between London & New York in Epstein case (Video) A 2003 Vanity Fair profile of Epstein dubbed her the financier’s “best friend.” She was spotted on his private plane, the Lolita Express, and at his Upper East Side townhouse, hobnobbing with everyone from Prince Andrew to Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. “Every pretty girl in New York in those days, Ghislaine would invite to Jeffrey’s,” investment banker Euan Rellie recently told The Cut. “Her job was to jazz up his social life by getting fashionable young women to show up.” A source close to Maxwell recently told Vanity Fair that she spoke openly about procuring girls for Epstein. “Ghislaine was in love with Jeffrey the way she was in love with her father. She always thought if she just did one more thing for him, to please him, he would marry her,” the source said. “When I asked what she thought of the underage girls, she looked at me and said, ‘they’re nothing, these girls. They are trash.’” But Maxwell seemingly dropped from the face of the earth when sex abuse allegations began to surface against her close pal. On Wednesday, it was reported that she had been living with tech CEO Scott Borgesonin his mansion in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., since 2016. A neighbor told The Post that Maxwell left the residence about one month ago. Borgerson has flatly denied any romance with Maxwell. “I am not dating Ghislaine. I’m home alone with my cat,” he told The Post. Asked about the status of their friendship, he said: “I don’t want to comment on that. Would you want to talk about your friends?”