Alexander Gauland the man who will lead the Alternative for Germany party in the forthcoming elections has stated that the German government should recognise the fact that Crimea is officially reunited with Russia in the wake of 2014’s peaceful exercise in democratic self-determination when the residents of Crimea and the Federal City of Sevastopol voted to reunite with their Russian homeland.

The AfD is a new right-wing party what many have compared to Britain’s UKIP which helped spearhead the Brexit referendum. However, the issue of German reconciliation with Russia over Crimea transcends right and left as the liberal, Europeanist Free Democratic Party has also stated that Germany should accept the decision of the Crimean people to rejoin the Russian Federation.

This comes as the influential German business community has united around oppositions to further sanctions against Russia that they believe is harmful to important joint ventures, including the Nord Stream II energy project.