German Chancellor Scholz wants ‘fresh start’ with Putin. Green Party Baerbock sidelined
The Duran: Episode 1184
First meeting of leaders could happen this month, Bild suggests German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hoping to turn a page in relations with Moscow, and expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by the end of the month, according to a report from Berlin’s top tabloid.
