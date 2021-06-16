Geostrategy Roundtable- Ken Schortgen, London Paul, Matthew Ehret, V Guerilla, CJ & Veles

This week, I had the pleasure to speak on a monthly Roundtable group with a prestigious group of analysts where we discussed cutting edge developments around this week’s G7, upcoming Biden-Putin meeting, absurd NATO maneuvers, ongoing financial meltdown and the Trans-Atlantic’s race to obsolescence. Certain matters of history, causality, and epistemology were debated as well with a focus on the question of ‘how do we define conspiracy theories’ and how do they affect our world?
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.