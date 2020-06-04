The George Floyd protests are an ongoing series of protests and riots against police brutality that began as local protests in the Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota before spreading throughout the United States and then worldwide. The protests began in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020, following the killing of George Floyd, in which Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes after pinning the handcuffed man to the ground during an arrest.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.