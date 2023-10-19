The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Gaza Hospital Biden Backs Israel; Jordan Cancels Biden Summit; Diplomats: Global South Turning Against West; Rus Deploys Kinzhal Against ATACMS
The west has shown its lack of humanity in the past, when then bombed the hospital in Belgrade, and the Chinese right next to it.
Biden’s comments show that he is a psychopath, but then again most people around the world already see him that way.
Mark Sleboda, an international affairs expert, has stated clearly that the hospital was bombed by Israel. Hamas does not have the weapons that could have left that amount of damage. Further, Israel has a long track record of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza. And finally, Israel’s stated position is to eliminate all Palestinians from Gaza. Yes, the genocidal maniacs most likely did it. Israel is committing war crimes every day by bombing civilians and cutting off water and food. Why would they not bomb a hospital?
Exactly.
Firstly, Hamas has not got any missiles in its arsenal that could kill hundreds of civilians in a single strike, as Hamas are basically firing off cast iron fireworks with a mortar or artillery round warhead, into Israel. Secondly, there is footage of the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, and the sound on the video is exactly of the same sound that the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) makes before impact, and the damage is also consistent with a JDAM precision-guided bomb. Hamas, has also said that Israel threatened to attack the Hospital, a couple of hours before they actually… Read more »
From what I see, the third temple for the jews has already been build, but it is in New York, not in Israel. Wouldn’t be surprised if that temple would fall a third time.
Israel: stealing land and committing genocide since 1948.